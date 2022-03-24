STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS councillor booked over Shivaji statue row

According to police, Sharath Reddy had cooperated with Shiv Sena leader Gopi in the installation of the Shivaji statue at Ambedkar Centre. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police have expedited the investigation into the clashes over the installation of the Shivaji statue in Bodhan town on Sunday by registering a case against councillor T Sharath Reddy, who represents the TRS in the Bodhan Municipal Council and is also the husband of Municipal Council Chairperson T Padmavathi. 

According to police, Sharath Reddy had cooperated with Shiv Sena leader Gopi in the installation of the Shivaji statue at Ambedkar Centre. Police said that Shivaji statue was brought three days before it was installed and kept in a rice mill belonging to Sharath Reddy. In the wee hours of Sunday, the statue was shifted from the rice mill and installed at Ambedkar Centre, according to sources.

Bodhan ACP N Rama Rao has said that as of now, 26 people have been arrested and sent to judicial remand under different relevant Sections of the IPC. A Special Police team is handling the investigation under the supervision of higher officials, Rama Rao said. 

Meanwhile, the civic body is believed to be contemplating shifting the statue to some other place.Incidentally, speaking to Express two days ago, Sharath Reddy had condemned rumours that he had contributed funds for the statue. 

