TRS will lose Assembly polls: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender downplayed the issue of grains splitting while custom milling rice in the summer.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that the BJP would take the responsibility of procuring every grain of paddy from farmers if voted to power, saffron party MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday predicted that the TRS government would collapse whenever elections are held in Telangana. Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally, Rajender downplayed the issue of grains splitting while custom milling rice in the summer. He said that the maximum burden on the mills or the State government due to broken rice would be around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 crore, which could be amicably negotiated with the Centre. 

