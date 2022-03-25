STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIS officers allocation proper, Telangana High Court told

Indrakaran Reddy argued on the writ petition filed challenging allocation of Somesh Kumar who was originally allocated to AP. 

Published: 25th March 2022 03:19 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that the allocation of AIS officers to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was done based upon the guidelines framed by a five-member committee appointed by authorities. 

Additional Solicitor General Indrakaran Reddy, representing the Department of Personal Training (DOPT) of the Government of India informed the court that the Union Government was the authority and the DOPT the cadre-controlling authority which took an appropriate decision to allocate officers to both the States based on the AP Reorganisation Act.

The submission was made to a bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda that was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by DOPT challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, on 15 All India Service Officers (IAS and IPS) originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh and now working in Telangana. Indrakaran Reddy argued on the writ petition filed challenging allocation of Somesh Kumar who was originally allocated to AP. 
 

Telangana High Court Telangana HC AIS officers
Comments

