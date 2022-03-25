AIS officers allocation proper, Telangana High Court told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that the allocation of AIS officers to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was done based upon the guidelines framed by a five-member committee appointed by authorities.

Additional Solicitor General Indrakaran Reddy, representing the Department of Personal Training (DOPT) of the Government of India informed the court that the Union Government was the authority and the DOPT the cadre-controlling authority which took an appropriate decision to allocate officers to both the States based on the AP Reorganisation Act.

The submission was made to a bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda that was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by DOPT challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, on 15 All India Service Officers (IAS and IPS) originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh and now working in Telangana. Indrakaran Reddy argued on the writ petition filed challenging allocation of Somesh Kumar who was originally allocated to AP.

