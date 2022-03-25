STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Notification for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test released

Around four lakh students who completed their training in D.El.Ed and B.Ed will appear in the test as no such test was held in the last four years.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after securing approval from the Finance Department for 30,453 teaching posts, the State government on Thursday released a notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The test will be conducted on June 12. Aspirants can fill their application forms online from March 26 to April 12.This is the third State-level eligibility test for teaching aspirants since the formation of the Telangana State.

Around four lakh students who completed their training in D.El.Ed and B.Ed will appear in the test as no such test was held in the last four years. The TET was earlier conducted in May 2016 and July 2017.The authorities have also granted lifetime validity for the TET. Those who qualify the eligibility test once won’t need to appear for the test again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS TET Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp