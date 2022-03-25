Notification for Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after securing approval from the Finance Department for 30,453 teaching posts, the State government on Thursday released a notification for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The test will be conducted on June 12. Aspirants can fill their application forms online from March 26 to April 12.This is the third State-level eligibility test for teaching aspirants since the formation of the Telangana State.

Around four lakh students who completed their training in D.El.Ed and B.Ed will appear in the test as no such test was held in the last four years. The TET was earlier conducted in May 2016 and July 2017.The authorities have also granted lifetime validity for the TET. Those who qualify the eligibility test once won’t need to appear for the test again.