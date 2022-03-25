STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Swagruha flats go unsold

Eight towers in Khammam and 32 towers in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, were put up for auction

The Rajiv Swagruha project flats at Bandlaguda, Hyderabad

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big jolt to the State government, builders and developers didn’t show any interest in the e-auction of Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda, situated in the outskirts of Hyderabad, and Rajiv Swagruha Apartment Towers at Khammam.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday had listed 32 towers containing 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda and eight towers in Khammam up for auction. The urban planning agency had hoped to raise at least a few hundred crores of rupees through the auction. 

In Bandlaguda, though the residential apartment complex was developed with all required social and civic amenities such as dedicated power transformers, green spaces, tot-lot, children play areas, 24x7 water supply, open spaces, internal street lighting, internal cement-concrete roads, all-round compound wall and security check post at entry and exit, it failed to garner any response from buyers.  

The project has a clear title and encumbrance free, developed in the government land with GHMC approval. The government had proposed to sell the 2,246 semi-finished flats on an “as is where is” basis by grouping them into clusters/towers. Of the total, there are 345 3BHK deluxe flats, 444 ordinary 3BHKs, 712 2BHKs and 745 1BHK units.

Similarly, for the Rajiv Swagruha Apartment Towers at Khammam, there was no response from the builders. Sources say that they would look into the reasons for the lukewarm response and take remedial measures whenever the next e-auctioning is held.

500 bandlaguda flats sold in 2010 
The project, Sahabhavana, was built on 26 acres land in Bandlaguda. In 2010, 500 of the 2,746 flats were sold, while the remaining ones went for auction on Thursday

