Refusal to discuss jobs in Lok Sabha prompts TRS walkout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla rejected their notice for adjournment motion over one million vacant jobs in Central government.TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, issued the notice for adjournment motion. “There are over one million positions lying vacant in various Central government departments. Paradoxically, kit is against the two core jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suicides by educated unemployed youth continue unabated. This needs serious deliberation and debate. Hence the adjournment motion,” the notice said.

The TRS MPs walked out of the House after the Speaker rejected their notice. Later, they raised slogans against the Modi government outside the House.Speaking to reporters, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that unemployment was a serious problem in the country. Those enrolling for NREGS in rural areas were increasing every year, he said. He also demanded that the Centre increase the funds for NREGS works. Rao demanded that the Centre should fill the vacancies immediately.After the TRS government in the state decided to fill up 80,000 posts in various departments of the State government, it upped the ante against the BJP and raised the unemployment issue in the Lok Sabha.