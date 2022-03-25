Telangana High Court suspends TRAC job notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended job notification issued by TRAC (Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre) recently following a writ petition filed by the existing workers of the government-run society.

Gummadadala Venkataraiah and 14 others have been working with the TRAC on various projects for years. The senior most worker among them has been in the service since 2007. When the TRAC issued job notification on March 7, 2022, inviting applications from the eligible candidates for the posts on which the petitioners had already been working, they have also filed applications online. However, without considering their applications, call letters were issued to non-petitioners.

After hearing the contentions both sides, the court observed, “Even assuming that respondents are seeking to recruit candidates in respect of specific project assignments, there is no reasons why petitioners should be excluded from zone of consideration.”