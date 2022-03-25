Telangana's T-SAT to launch pre-recorded lectures for competitive exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After successfully holding online lectures for school and Intermediate students during the pandemic, the Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET/T-SAT) now plans to start pre-recorded classes for youth preparing for competitive exams, for which notifications are expected to be issued in the near future.

T-SAT plans to make the video content available on Nipuna and Vidya channels in addition to its website as well as Android and iOS apps. These channels are available on cable TV and DTH broadcasting networks.

With 1,500 hours of video content developed for Group 1, 2 and 3 exams covering general studies, history, economy, logical reasoning, maths, English and general sciences, T-SAT has already established a question bank with 50,000 questions for competitive exams.

“Around 25,000 to 30,000 aspirants of Staff Selection Commission jobs have utilised our services in the recent past. The goal is to try to make the aspirants get an idea about how to go about with the exam in realtime,” Ch Suresh, CTO, T-SAT told Express.

“Students can not only attend classes, but can also go through weekly self-assessment by taking mock tests, the results of which they can get on their mobile phones instantly. We are also using Artificial Intelligence to let users navigate from the question to the particular video on the subject during the mock test, so that learning becomes easier,” Suresh said.

T-SAT is planning to group each category of departmental jobs based on notifications, into separate categories and have syllabus, classes and mock-tests specific to students appearing for a particular exam.They are also creating a separate database for every category. Though the idea is still in its initial stages, T-SAT officials believe that as the notifications start getting issued, they will be able to take one notification at a time and prepare the students accordingly, completing the syllabus a month before the exam date.

