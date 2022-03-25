Telangana's Forest College and Research Institute all set to get ICAR accreditation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s first Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), is all set to get accreditation from Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR). On Thursday a delegation of four scientists and professors visited the campus and held a peer review meeting to examine the accreditation process for the BSc Honors Forestry Degree Programme.

The ICAR Accreditation team was headed by Professor Parvinder Kaushal, Professor Kumbha Karna Rout, Professor Jayanta Deka, etc, According to FCRI officials, the visiting delegation expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the course and the management of the institution. Priyankaa Varghese, Dean of FCRI, informed the delegation about the support from the State government since inception in 2016.