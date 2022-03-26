22-yr-old in Telangana kills mom for not buying mobile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his mother not buying him a new mobile phone, 22-year-old Nayakanti Mahesh killed his mother Nayakanti Varalaxmi, a daily labourer, in Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Friday. Mahesh reportedly attacked his mother with a rokali (pestle), killing her on the spot.

According to Undavally SI M Jaganmohan, police registered a murder case and took Mahesh into custody.

Mahesh, who completed Intermediate, was sitting idle at home. For the past few days, he has been pestering his mother to buy him a new mobile phone. On Friday morning too an argument broke out between them over the same issue.

Angered by her refusal to accede to his request, he picked up a pestle and hit her on the head. Varalasmi. Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.