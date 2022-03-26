STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pranahita Pushkaralu in Telangana from April 13

The officials are expecting a larger turnout of devotees for the Pushkaralu this time as compared to 2010 due to increased awareness and better transport facilities. 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: For the first time after the formation of the State, the Telangana government will celebrate Pranahitha Pushkaralu from April 13 to 24.The Telangana government is making arrangements for the festival in Komaram Bh-eem-Asifabad and Mancherial districts while Maharashtra officials are making preparations on the other side of the Pranahita river. 

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy had convened a meeting with officials last December over the festival. After the meeting, the officials had sent proposals to the government but the file was kept pending. The officials are expecting a larger turnout of devotees for the Pushkaralu this time as compared to 2010 due to increased awareness and better transport facilities. 

