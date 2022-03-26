Telangana offers best business climate, says Niti Aayog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana tops among all States in the country in creating the best business environment, according to the NITI Aayog’s second edition of Export Preparedness Index (EPI)-2021 released on Friday. Telangana is also among the top five States in contributing to the country’s exports. “The top six States - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana contribute 75 per cent of country’s overall exports,” NITI Aayog said.

A robust business environment attracts investment in any region. In this category, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat over-performed and contributed significantly, the report said. “Telangana, a landlocked State, has shown the best performance with 100 scores, leaving Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan behind,” the report said.

“This is primarily due to its innovation index performance and lower power cost. The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is a hub for Information Technology (IT) and the pharmaceutical industry. This is also reflected in its top 10 export basket commodities. Moreover, Hyderabad is emerging as a hotspot IT and allied sector. The State’s efforts at improving the business environment are commendable. Still, there is definitely scope for improvement in the State’s performance in future,” the NITI Aayog report said.

Telangana ranks fifth among landlocked States in export preparedness. Among landlocked States, Haryana (53.20), Uttar Pradesh (51.09), Madhya Pradesh (51.03), Punjab (50.99) and Telangana (47.92) got first five rankings respectively. In overall ranking in export preparedness, Telangana got 10th rank with 47.92 score.

However, NITI Aayog suggested TS to improve the export infrastructure. “Telangana and Jharkhand need to fill gaps in their infrastructure facilities to improve the overall export ecosystem,” the report said.

BIZ ENVIRONMENT SCORE

Telangana 100

Gujarat 99.61

Andhra Pradesh 99.5