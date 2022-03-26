STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana offers best business climate, says Niti Aayog

Telangana is also among the top five States in contributing to the country’s exports.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana tops among all States in the country in creating the best business environment, according to the NITI Aayog’s second edition of Export Preparedness Index (EPI)-2021 released on Friday. Telangana is also among the top five States in contributing to the country’s exports. “The top six States - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana contribute 75 per cent of country’s overall exports,” NITI Aayog said. 

A robust business environment attracts investment in any region. In this category, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat over-performed and contributed significantly, the report said. “Telangana, a landlocked State, has shown the best performance with 100 scores, leaving Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan behind,” the report said.  

“This is primarily due to its innovation index performance and lower power cost. The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, is a hub for Information Technology (IT) and the pharmaceutical industry. This is also reflected in its top 10 export basket commodities. Moreover, Hyderabad is emerging as a hotspot IT and allied sector. The State’s efforts at improving the business environment are commendable. Still, there is definitely scope for improvement in the State’s performance in future,” the NITI Aayog report said. 

Telangana ranks fifth among landlocked States in export preparedness.  Among landlocked States, Haryana (53.20), Uttar Pradesh (51.09), Madhya Pradesh (51.03), Punjab (50.99) and Telangana (47.92) got first five rankings respectively. In overall ranking in export preparedness, Telangana got 10th rank with 47.92 score. 

However, NITI Aayog suggested TS to improve the export infrastructure. “Telangana and Jharkhand need to fill gaps in their infrastructure facilities to improve the overall export ecosystem,” the report said.

BIZ ENVIRONMENT SCORE

Telangana 100
Gujarat 99.61
Andhra Pradesh 99.5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niti Aayog Telangana busines
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp