16 Standing Counsels to fast-track trials in Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For disposing of cases in a timely manner in district and trial courts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will appoint as many as 16 Standing Counsels in Rangareddy, Patencheru & Ramchandrapuram and Hyderabad-Secunderabad.

The authorities will appoint eight Standing Counsels for district and trial courts for Rangareddy district, one for Patencheru & Ramchandrapuram and seven for Hyderabad-Secunderabad (7).

The interested applicants can submit their applications on or before April 23 to GHMC Commissioner head office, Tank Bund Road.