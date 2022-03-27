STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 Standing Counsels to fast-track trials in Telangana districts

The authorities will appoint eight Standing Counsels for district and trial courts for Rangareddy district, one for Patencheru & Ramchandrapuram and seven for Hyderabad-Secunderabad (7). 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For disposing of cases in a timely manner in district and trial courts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will appoint as many as 16 Standing Counsels in Rangareddy, Patencheru & Ramchandrapuram and Hyderabad-Secunderabad.

The interested applicants can submit their applications on or before April 23 to GHMC Commissioner head office, Tank Bund Road.

