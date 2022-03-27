AAP wants to be chief Opposition party in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the performance in Punjab’s Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party which now aims to make its mark in Telangana, took out a huge rally in the streets of Hyderabad. Party MLA from Delhi and Telangana in-charge Somnath Bharti who arrived in the city on Saturday felt that AAP was ready to don the mantle of chief Opposition in Telangana, as both Congress and BJP had failed to pose a major challenge to the ruling TRS.

While leading the rally from Shamshabad airport which concluded at Gun Park, the AAP leader asked people to recollect the purpose for which a separate State had come into existence. “What did the martyrs sacrifice their lives for? It was to ensure better education, better jobs, power and water, besides safety and security of women. Can anyone show if this has been was achieved,” he asked, after paying homage at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, along with some Telangana AAP leaders.

He emphasised that this could only happen with a non-corrupt government at the helm. “This is possible only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. If you give the responsibility to any other party, they will indulge in corruption. Punjab will witness rapid changes. Following this, the people of Telangana will themselves welcome Kejriwal here,” he asserted.

On his way to the Martyrs Memorial, Somnath said Kejriwal’s model of governance would reach each and every household. “Similar to the way BJP reveres Savarkar and Godse, we consider Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh as our heros,” he said.