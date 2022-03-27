BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar dares CM KCR to seek a CBI probe in PDS rice scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek a CBI inquiry into the possible involvement of his Ministers in the PDS rice recycling scam.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP office in Nampally on Saturday, Sanjay said that it was only to divert the attention of people from the electricity tariff hike that the CM had sent his Ministers to New Delhi on the pretext of paddy procurement.

He alleged that TRS ministers were lying when they said that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had asked them to get the people of Telangana used to eating rice grits.

“Had we been in that meeting and if what you claim is true, we would have walked out then and there. Why didn’t you do so and why did you have to wait till the evening, trying to find ways to lie to the people about what didn’t happen in that meeting? To arouse Telangana sentiment, they spread lies blatantly,” Sanjay Kumar accused.

In reality the CM was not interested in procuring paddy from the farmers, which was clear from the manner in which he had ordered farmers not to cultivate paddy, Sanjay said. He questioned why the State government was violating the agreement as per the decentralised procurement system made with FCI by not opening the paddy procurement centres, when it had already assured to deliver rice for 2021-22, for both the marketing seasons.

Sanjay said it was because of the autocratic behaviour of the CM that the farmers were suffering in Telangana.