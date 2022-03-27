Conclave delegates pat Kashmir Files for changing ‘skewed’ narrative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speakers at the Digital Hindu Conclave held on the topic The Kashmir Files - Lessons for Hindus, organized by Bharat Niti on Saturday, collectively expressed that The Kashmir Files film was a new beginning to start the right narrative of the history of India, which has been “skewed by the pseudo secular, anti-nationals, communists, socialists and others for 32 years”.

They felt that just watching the movie and discussing it wasn’t enough, and that justice for the Kashmiri Pandits and bringing the perpetrators of their massacre was the need of the hour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that on the issue of Article 370, under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, education, and the political system were used to create a wrong narrative, which had given Pakistan the chance to divide India. After the repeal of Article 370, peace had returned to Kashmir valley and people had been rejecting separatists lately, he said.

He criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their comments on the film.

Nirmal Singh questioned if not allowing the installation of a Shivaji statue was his idea of peace, in an apparent reference to the Bodhan incident.

Pradeep Bhandari, CEO of Jan ki Baat, spoke about several atrocities perpetrated by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir in the 90s, and pointed out that Bitta Karate, who had openly admitted to killing Pandits on a TV channel, had still not been hanged for his crimes.