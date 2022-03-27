STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress plans long stir on fuel, power hike in Telangana

Speaking to the media in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday,  he put the onus on TRS government for the current fiasco in power sector.

Published: 27th March 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that both State and Central governments were working in unison to increase the burden on the common man by hiking both power and fuel charges, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy called upon Congress workers to take active part in a series of agitation programmes starting from March 30 to April 7. 

Speaking to the media in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday,  he put the onus on TRS government for the current fiasco in power sector. He held that power generation companies were pushed into financial losses owing to the State government’s polices. Besides this some of the ‘men in the ruling party’ had defaulted to these companies, which only augmented these losses. “With this power hike, the TRS government is burdening citizens to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore,” he felt. 

Referring to the recently concluded Assembly elections in five States, he explained how the BJP-led Centre kept the proposal of fuel hike under wraps for more than four months. 

“It was only to avoid an impact on elections. GDP in BJP’s dictionary is increasing Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices,” he added. 

Stir’ring’ time-table

  • March 30: Demonstrations at mandal and constituency level in front of the Deputy and Assistant Engineers’ offices over power hike. 
  • March 31: Mahila Congress leaders to lead protests with gas cylinders. 
  • April 4: Party leaders will lead rallies and burn effigies of CM KCR at all mandal headquarters. 
  • April 5: Laying siege to Collectorates. 
  • April 7: Laying siege to Vidyut Soudha and Civil Supplies head offices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp