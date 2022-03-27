Congress plans long stir on fuel, power hike in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that both State and Central governments were working in unison to increase the burden on the common man by hiking both power and fuel charges, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy called upon Congress workers to take active part in a series of agitation programmes starting from March 30 to April 7.

Speaking to the media in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he put the onus on TRS government for the current fiasco in power sector. He held that power generation companies were pushed into financial losses owing to the State government’s polices. Besides this some of the ‘men in the ruling party’ had defaulted to these companies, which only augmented these losses. “With this power hike, the TRS government is burdening citizens to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore,” he felt.

Referring to the recently concluded Assembly elections in five States, he explained how the BJP-led Centre kept the proposal of fuel hike under wraps for more than four months.

“It was only to avoid an impact on elections. GDP in BJP’s dictionary is increasing Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices,” he added.

Stir’ring’ time-table