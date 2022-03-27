Couple held for robbing elderly women in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jogulamba Gadwal district police on Saturday arrested a couple for robbing elderly women. The minor daughter of the accused, who would help them, was also apprehended. The cops seized 5.5 grams of stolen gold ornaments, a digital blood pressure-checking apparatus and two vehicles from their possession.

The accused R Raviteja and R Kiranmayi would target only those women whom they knew through common friends. Under the pretext of administering Covid-19 vaccines and other routine checks, they would steal their valuables. If the victim resisted, they would use pepper spray, gag their mouth with black tape, and physically attack them before fleeing.