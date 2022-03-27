STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forum for Good Governance urges Telangana Governor to scrap CDP funds

In most cases, the supporters of the legislators are allotted the works who execute a poor quality work leading to wastage of public funds.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to scrap Constituency Development Programme (CDP), which allocates Rs 5 crore to each legislator. In a letter to the Governor on Saturday, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy requested the governor to take steps to scrap the CDP and save squandering of `800 crore of public money every year. 

“Execution of works in villages without involving gram panchayats and similarly in municipalities without involving municipality officials is violation of the Constitution. In most cases, the supporters of the legislators are allotted the works who execute a poor quality work leading to wastage of public funds. In short, the CDP funds are spent mostly to benefit the supporters of the legislators,” Reddy said in his letter.

