STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Not Tollywood, only temples for Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai

Such is the story of Anand Sai, the chief architect for the revamp of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. 

Published: 27th March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple at Yadadri

Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple at Yadadri (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some might see winning multiple awards for creating breathtaking sets in the Telugu film industry as a major achievement, but for the ones driven by passion, finding their real purpose gives them happiness and fulfilment. Such is the story of Anand Sai, the chief architect for the revamp of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. 

Son of a renowned art director, Anand studied at a Ramakrishna Mission school in Chennai. Even as a child, Anand would be enraptured by temples. He would read up on the historical, architectural and religious aspects of temples. 

For the reconstruction of the temple, he took inspiration from the Dravidian (Krishnadevaraya era), Pallava and Kakatiyan styles, among others. He created more than 4,000 plus renditions (hand-drawn) and designed 3D models of various components for the same. 

‘KCR was heavily involved’

“When I showed the Chief Minister my design, he instantly connected with my idea,” Anand tells Express. 

He also points out that CM Rao had visited the temple and met with him at least 10 times while the works were underway, apart from the several meeting they both had.

While not many would be aware, the Statue of Equality and the Divya Deshams constructed at Chinna Jeeyar Swami’s JIVA Campus at Mucchintal near Shamshabad was also inspired by Anand’s designs, though he was not the architect for that project.

After this, Anand says he won’t be returning to his life back in Tollywood, though he was offered to work in two movies, and instead, would be following his passion for temple architecture. 

Presently, Anand is working on projects at Tirumala of Andhra Pradesh and Rama Stupa in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Sai Yadadri temple
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp