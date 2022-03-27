Not Tollywood, only temples for Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some might see winning multiple awards for creating breathtaking sets in the Telugu film industry as a major achievement, but for the ones driven by passion, finding their real purpose gives them happiness and fulfilment. Such is the story of Anand Sai, the chief architect for the revamp of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Son of a renowned art director, Anand studied at a Ramakrishna Mission school in Chennai. Even as a child, Anand would be enraptured by temples. He would read up on the historical, architectural and religious aspects of temples.

For the reconstruction of the temple, he took inspiration from the Dravidian (Krishnadevaraya era), Pallava and Kakatiyan styles, among others. He created more than 4,000 plus renditions (hand-drawn) and designed 3D models of various components for the same.

‘KCR was heavily involved’

“When I showed the Chief Minister my design, he instantly connected with my idea,” Anand tells Express.

He also points out that CM Rao had visited the temple and met with him at least 10 times while the works were underway, apart from the several meeting they both had.

While not many would be aware, the Statue of Equality and the Divya Deshams constructed at Chinna Jeeyar Swami’s JIVA Campus at Mucchintal near Shamshabad was also inspired by Anand’s designs, though he was not the architect for that project.

After this, Anand says he won’t be returning to his life back in Tollywood, though he was offered to work in two movies, and instead, would be following his passion for temple architecture.

Presently, Anand is working on projects at Tirumala of Andhra Pradesh and Rama Stupa in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.