STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tamilisai first Telangana Governor to visit Chenchu hamlets in Nallamala forest

The project is aimed at improving the nutritional status, health, education and livelihood of the tribal groups.

Published: 27th March 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: To address the emergency health needs of the tribals, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday handed over two-wheeler ambulances to residents of two Chenchu hamlets deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. 

By reaching Appapur gram panchayat of Lingal mandal in Nagarkurnool district, she made history of sorts by becoming the first State Governor to have visited the primitive and vulnerable tribes of the Nallamala forest. 

As part of a pilot project initiated by her to improve the nutritional status of the residents of Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations, Tamilisai interacted with the tribals and spent time inside their bamboo huts, offering prayers to their ancestors and deities. 

Overwhelmed by the presence of the Governor in their midst, the elated Chenchus extended a rousing welcome with traditional dances in tribal folklore. Tamilisai also handed over a cheque for `49.9 lakh to the village to create the necessary infrastructure and facilities in the two habitations. Financial assistance was extended to two PG students, and competitive examinations material was also distributed in the village. 

The project is aimed at improving the nutritional status, health, education and livelihood of the tribal groups.

“This visit is truly satisfactory and gave me new insights into the life and living conditions of adivasis living deep inside the forests,” Governor Tamilisai said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp