Tamilisai first Telangana Governor to visit Chenchu hamlets in Nallamala forest

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: To address the emergency health needs of the tribals, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday handed over two-wheeler ambulances to residents of two Chenchu hamlets deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

By reaching Appapur gram panchayat of Lingal mandal in Nagarkurnool district, she made history of sorts by becoming the first State Governor to have visited the primitive and vulnerable tribes of the Nallamala forest.

As part of a pilot project initiated by her to improve the nutritional status of the residents of Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations, Tamilisai interacted with the tribals and spent time inside their bamboo huts, offering prayers to their ancestors and deities.

Overwhelmed by the presence of the Governor in their midst, the elated Chenchus extended a rousing welcome with traditional dances in tribal folklore. Tamilisai also handed over a cheque for `49.9 lakh to the village to create the necessary infrastructure and facilities in the two habitations. Financial assistance was extended to two PG students, and competitive examinations material was also distributed in the village.

The project is aimed at improving the nutritional status, health, education and livelihood of the tribal groups.

“This visit is truly satisfactory and gave me new insights into the life and living conditions of adivasis living deep inside the forests,” Governor Tamilisai said.