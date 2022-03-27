Telangana government to woo assignees to pool lands, make HMDA layouts

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The State government plans to tap the booming real estate market in Sangareddy district by getting farmers who have been assigned lands to agree to pool their properties so that it can make layouts and sell them. This, the government hopes, would turn out to be a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

Due to its proximity with Hyderabad, land prices in Sangareddy district have skyrocketed over the years and now command a premium of Rs 2 crore to Rs 15 crore per acre.

The district has vast swathes of land assigned to various sections over the years and these properties, commanding a face value of hundreds, if not thousands, of crores, are now under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Since these are assigned lands, the assignees are not empowered to sell them without permission from the government.

Treasure chest

Land pooling deal to benefit all stakeholders

Officials say the government has taken a decision to convince the farmers to agree to give their lands to the HMDA. Once the Authority gets land parcels of 50 to 100 acres, it would develop layouts.

The assignees would be allocated plots as per the agreement with the HMDA. They would then be free to sell or develop these plots on their own, while the Authority would sell the remaining plots in the open market.

The deal would not only benefit the farmers financially but also generate revenue for the government. Such a deal will also ensure that the valuable land is protected from encroachment.

Officials said that lands will be accepted from assignees from villages under the HMDA in Sangareddy district as well as in Sadashivpet mandal near Sangareddy.

Most of the villages in Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Jinnaram, Hathnoora, Kandi, Sangareddy, Bollaram and Tellapuram mandals come under HMDA jurisdiction and have valuable assigned lands.

According to sources, HMDA officials have already started approaching assignees to convince them to pool their lands.

Farmers from Arutla village in Kandi mandal reportedly refused to give up their lands, saying that it was given to them by Indira Gandhi almost 40 years ago. Farmers in Inole village in Patancheru mandal have expressed a similar sentiment.

However, revenue officials said that people from Jinnaram mandal from the industrially developed area have expressed willingness to give about 80 acres to the government.