Telangana High Court suspends cine society meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court stayed the general body meeting of the Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative Housing Society which was to be held on March 27. Petitioner P Jojappa contended that the society had given membership to many ineligible members and there was misappropriation of funds as well. The petitioner challenged the decision of the Special Cadre Deputy of Registrar of Cooperative Societies to conduct this general body meeting wherein major decisions of money flow would be considered.

The court was of the prima facie opinion that conducting the general body meeting cannot be countenanced and an interim stay was granted.