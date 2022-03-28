Balka Suman urges TS BJP to join TRS agitation over paddy procurement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the BJP leaders from Telangana to build pressure on the Union government over paddy procurement, Government Whip Balka Suman on Sunday warned that the ruling TRS would intensify its agitation against the Centre in case it fails to procure all the paddy sown in Rabi.

Speaking to the media at the TRSLP office here, Suman said that the Modi government has failed to take up the issue of food security seriously.

“The Centre’s policies have not only pushed the farmers to the brink but also pushed the nation below the ranks of Bangladesh and Nepal in terms of Hunger Index. India now ranks 101 at the global level,” he said.

Suman alleged that the BJP government has political reasons for ignoring Telangana and it was indulging in vendetta politics in the States where it is not in power.

“Rather than playing the role of a big brother towards resolving agrarian issues, it is pushing farmers of these States into further distress.

While the State government is trying to resolve the issue, BJP leaders in the State are trying to derail the attempts with their provocative statements,” Suman said.

He said that moreover, rather than condemning the statements of Union Minister Piyush Goyal who was trying to damage the self-respect of Telangana, the BJP Telangana leaders are supporting Goyal.

Suman also alleged that State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was indulging in double talk. “Video clips of Sanjay being seen assuring farmers of paddy procurement are now doing rounds of social media. Despite this, he is putting the onus on the State government,” Suman said.