Harassed, woman in Telangana murders husband

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A 51-year-old woman M Rajakka was arrested early on Sunday for bludgeoning her husband to death in Tadicherla village of Malhar Rao mandal.

Speaking to the media, Kataram Circle Inspector (CI) P Ranjith Rao said that Rajaiah, a toddy tapper, used to harass his wife on a daily basis. On Saturday night, Rajaiah and Rajakka quarrelled and in the wee hours of Sunday, he stepped out to answer nature’s call. Rajakka followed him and picked up a boulder and smashed his head.

Rajaiah died on the spot. Locals summoned an ambulance and the crew confirmed the death. The body was shifted for post-mortem to the Mahadevpur Government Hospital. Rajakka was arrested and booked under Section 302 of the IPC.