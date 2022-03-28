STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harassed, woman in Telangana murders husband

A 51-year-old woman M Rajakka was arrested early on Sunday for bludgeoning her husband to death in Tadicherla village of Malhar Rao mandal. 

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A 51-year-old woman M Rajakka was arrested early on Sunday for bludgeoning her husband to death in Tadicherla village of Malhar Rao mandal. 

Speaking to the media, Kataram Circle Inspector (CI) P Ranjith Rao said that Rajaiah, a toddy tapper, used to harass his wife on a daily basis. On Saturday night, Rajaiah and Rajakka quarrelled and in the wee hours of Sunday, he stepped out to answer nature’s call. Rajakka followed him and picked up a boulder and smashed his head. 

Rajaiah died on the spot. Locals summoned an ambulance and the crew confirmed the death. The body was shifted for post-mortem to the Mahadevpur Government Hospital. Rajakka was arrested and booked under Section 302 of the IPC.

