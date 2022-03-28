Locals question Telangana government's indifference in offerings to deities 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Devotees and locals at Bhadrachalam have expressed displeasure over State government’s alleged indifference in offering pattu vastralu and muthyala talambralu to Lord Rama and Sita on their Kalyanam day, scheduled for April 10 this year. They have also expressed doubt over participation of the Chief Minister in the rituals.

It was a tradition of sorts for all sitting CMs to visit Ramalayam and make offerings to the deities on their Kalyanam before K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped it for six consecutive years. It was widely used against him by the BJP. Referring to the CM’s plan to develop the temple, BJP leader A Subba Rao alleged that Rao had given false assurances.