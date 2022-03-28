Low cadre turnout at meeting for protest against Union govt shocks TRS MLAs

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: TRS MLAs from the erstwhile Adilabad district were a worried lot on Sunday following the low turnout of party cadre at a preparatory meeting for the protests against the Union government over paddy procurement.

The MLAs had booked a function hall for the meeting where the cadre were to have been given instructions on the protests. However, the turnout of the cadre was very poor. To make matters worse for the MLAs, videos of the almost empty function hall have gone viral on social media.

On the instructions of the erstwhile Adilabad district in-charge A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs from across the erstwhile district informed all local elected representatives, including sarpanches, MPPs, ZPTCs and MPTCs, to attend the preparatory meeting.

The MLAs booked the function hall, confident that a sizable number of cadre would attend. However, their hopes were belied due to the low turnout. In fact, cadre from a few constituencies like Nirmal and Boath did not even turn up.

Some critics of the Minister were quick to blame groupism in the TRS for the state of affairs. However, those loyal to the Minister say that Adilabad district is completely dependent on cotton cultivation and the extent of paddy grown is very low in Utnoor mandal.

Paddy cultivation area in Nirmal, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts too is also small compared to Vanakalam since the Chief Minister himself had advised farmers to opt for alternative crops, they said. Mancherial district cultivated paddy in 72,000 acres and 1.20 lakh quintals is expected.