STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PM Modi praises restoration of stepwell in Bansilalpet, Telangana

He recalled how the stepwell became a dumpyard filled with garbage but now after restoration, it is looking great.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the restored stepwell in Bansilalpet

A view of the restored stepwell in Bansilalpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Restoration of an 18th century stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad has come in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to the efforts of water conservation being adopted in various parts of the country, the Prime Minister mentioned the restoration of historic stepwell during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. 

He recalled how the stepwell became a dumpyard filled with garbage but now after restoration, it is looking great. Highlighting the importance of water conservation, the Prime Minister said that many people in the country made water conservation a life mission, many stepwells are centuries old and part of the heritage.

The Bansilalpet stepwell was restored by The Rainwater Project in co-operation with MAUD Department and public participation. The State government has taken up restoration of the stepwell which was in dilapidated and pathetic condition. The restoration process involved various methods to recharge the groundwater as well. The State government is now planning to turn it into a major tourist attraction.

“We are thrilled to see Bansilalpet Stepwell Restoration talked about by the Prime Minister,’’ tweeted Kalpana Ramesh, founder of Rainwater Project.

Restored Bansilalpet stepwell to improve groundwater quality

The founder of Rainwater Project said that the heritage stepwell in Hyderabad has got a fresh lease of life. “Under the restoration initiative, the organisation took up removal of a few thousand tonnes of garbage and debris dumped here for the last few decades, dewatering and desilting of the well and also structural strengthening of retaining walls,” Kalpana Ramesh said. 

A freshwater source was located at a depth of 20-25 feet and the overall water carrying capacity of the well thus rose to 22 lakh litres. This will not only reduce the problem of urban flooding, but also improve groundwater quality, and create local water security. The well has an annual rainwater harvesting potential of 35 lakh litres.

In the last two years, the Rainwater Project also revived a few more such wells in and around Hyderabad with support from other NGOs and private donors. The organisation also worked on the restoration of wells in Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kokapet as well as Baaram Baavi in Narayanpet. A heritage well at Gachibowli has a water storage capacity of up to eight lakh litres.

A few months ago, over 50 workers and earthmovers have been deployed for cleaning of the Bansilalpet stepwell. The civic body removed tonnes of garbage and they were able to clear the waste up to a depth of 20 feet. Around 100 lorries of waste accumulated in the water body were lifted and transported, and the other works are progressing at a brisk pace. After removing the garbage, required conservation works are being taken up. The State government has drawn up a plan to illuminate and turned it into a tourist attraction.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar had instructed officials to restore the Bansilalpet stepwell. They said that the government is planning to restore 50 to 60 such stepwells which are heritage structures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modu Water Conservation Mann ki Baat Restoration Historic Stepwell
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp