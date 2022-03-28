STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS aims to make India superpower, says Ram Madhav addressing Nizamabad unit

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s call for total independence, Madhav said that total independence can only be achieved where the country is free from all evils.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The aim of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to build a strong and powerful India by 2027, said RSS National Executive Committee member Ram Madhav.

Addressing the Nizamabad unit of the RSS on Sunday, Madhav said, “RSS will complete 100 years in 2024. The aim of the organisation is to rid the country of all problems, including economic and social, and make India a superpower.”

Taking note of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s anti-corruption stance, he said corruption should be removed from ‘top to bottom’. Madhav also lauded the initiatives of the RSS in enabling people to better their lives.  

“As anti-India forces are unable to speak against the nation, all the countries are warming up to Hindutva,” he added. He also listed how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was coming forward to install statues of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

