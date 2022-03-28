STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana State Ayush Joint Action committee demands appointments to senior posts

Telangana State Ayush Joint Action Committee has demanded that the Centre fill the senior posts in the department that have been lying vacant over the past few years.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Ayush Joint Action Committee has demanded that the Centre fill the senior posts in the department that have been lying vacant over the past few years. In a representation made to Ayush Ministry, the committee demanded that the Centre make appointments to various posts including Commissioner and Regional Deputy Directors. The panel has also recommended appointment of a local senior Ayush practitioner for the post of Commissioner.  

According to the committee, none of the regular vacancies were filled over the last four years. The committee also said that the department is not functioning properly as it is being headed by in-charge Commissioner. Unani dispensaries are being handed over to DMHOs.

Dispensaries lack proper staff

A member of TS Ayush JAC, Dr Abdul Alim Khan, retired from Nizamia Tibbi Unani College, Charminar, said, “Due to the lack of proper staff, it is difficult to handle the dispensaries across the State.” The shortage of higher authorities and Class-VI employees has been causing inconvenience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vacancy Centre Dispensary Ayush Ministry
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp