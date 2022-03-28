Telangana State Ayush Joint Action committee demands appointments to senior posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Ayush Joint Action Committee has demanded that the Centre fill the senior posts in the department that have been lying vacant over the past few years. In a representation made to Ayush Ministry, the committee demanded that the Centre make appointments to various posts including Commissioner and Regional Deputy Directors. The panel has also recommended appointment of a local senior Ayush practitioner for the post of Commissioner.

According to the committee, none of the regular vacancies were filled over the last four years. The committee also said that the department is not functioning properly as it is being headed by in-charge Commissioner. Unani dispensaries are being handed over to DMHOs.

Dispensaries lack proper staff

A member of TS Ayush JAC, Dr Abdul Alim Khan, retired from Nizamia Tibbi Unani College, Charminar, said, “Due to the lack of proper staff, it is difficult to handle the dispensaries across the State.” The shortage of higher authorities and Class-VI employees has been causing inconvenience.