Telangana state receives only Rs 42.7 crore of Rs 24,500 crore for medical education 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTI filed by activist I. Ravikumar has revealed that the Union government’s Department of Medical Education-2 has released Rs 24,505.19 crore to various States from 2014 to March 2022, with Telangana’s share being only Rs 42.75 crore.

The BJP government in the last eight years has sanctioned Rs 41,332.61 crore for 157 new government medical colleges and released Rs 20,39021 crore. As many as 27 medical colleges were sanctioned to Uttar Pradesh, 23 to Rajasthan,14 to Madhya Pradesh, four to Karnataka and three to Andhra Pradesh while no medical college has been sanctioned to Telangana in the last eight years. According to the RTI, States ruled by the BJP or its allies have benefited more in the last seven years while Telangana has been ignored.

Moreover, the Department of Medical Education-2 provided financial assistance for MBBS education, to introduce new PG courses, and increased seats in existing colleges in all the States in the country. Interestingly, it has provided 90 per cent of the grant to the North Eastern States and 60 per cent to the rest of India.