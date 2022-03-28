Telangana's Yadadri temple turns into a fortress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of its inauguration on Monday, the Yadadri temple has turned into a fortress with more than 3,000 security personnel, including the Telangana Police’s elite counterterrorism force OCTOPUS, deployed for the grand event.

Greyhounds personnel, who specialise in counterinsurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoists, as well as other wings of police, have also been roped in to ensure a secure inauguration. A dedicated team from Telangana State Special Protection Force (SPF) will be deployed to protect the temple round the clock.

While the entire temple and its premises had already been taken into control, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited the temple and reviewed the arrangements. A total of 250 CCTV cameras have started functioning in the temple premises and around 200 more will be operational very soon. These cameras will be monitored from a dedicated command and control centre set up on the temple premises.

Bhagwat instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the temple inauguration ceremony. She teams have also been deployed for the event and all the devotees will be checked thoroughly to avoid untoward incidents.

Bhagwat advised devotees to follow security protocols and instructions given by the police from time to time. The security systems in place at the moment might be reviewed once the temple is open for devotees and additional measures and forces might also be deployed to make the place safer, senior police officials said.

