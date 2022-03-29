Bandi seeks NRIs’ help to unseat ‘corrupt’ KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday urged the NRIs to support the saffron party to unseat K Chandrasekhar Rao and end his “corrupt” government so that the aspirations of thousands of people who fought for separate statehood could be fulfilled.

Interacting with the Telangana natives based in the US during a virtual meeting named Ek Dhakka, Telangana Pakka, Sanjay recalled how the Statehood was achieved with the sacrifices of many and how it ended up in the hands of Rao’s family, which through an autocratic way of governance was muzzling the dissent and free speech.

“TRS is running a corrupt government and the politics being played by KCR’s family are against the ethos of democracy, causing hardships to the people of Telangana. BJP will continue to fight for the people’s sake and free them from the clutches of this autocratic government. BJP will appreciate the support of NRIs, who wish to bring in a change,” he said.

Seeking their wholehearted support for the cause, Sanjay said: “It’s high time for NRIs to give back to the motherland. This will be a fight against corruption and autocratic governance.”