Komatireddy fumes at ‘protocol breach’ at Yadadri temple inauguration

Taking the issue to social media he tried to highlight how the local public representative was ignored.

Published: 29th March 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who was not invited to the Yadadri temple inauguration condemned the fact that he was ignored despite being the local MP.

Describing this as a “breach of protocol”, he felt that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sunk to a new low in politics. Taking the issue to social media he tried to highlight how the local public representative was ignored.

“No protocol was followed this time and despite being a local MP I was not an invitee. Only MPs and MLAs from the ruling party were invited. This is the new low in the politics of KCR, in front of God,” he tweeted. 

