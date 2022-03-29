STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Materials Genome meet held at SRM-AP

The conference deliberated on resourceful ideas that will help address the global challenges facing Materials Science and Engineering. 

Published: 29th March 2022

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scientists from different countries discussed topics such as design, development, and how to bring innovations in new functional materials faster than traditional methods during the second international conference on Materials Genome began at SRM University- AP.

Over a hundred scientists from 16 countries and professors from various universities attended the meeting. They spoke on topics such as machine learning for materials, processes in the evolution of oxygen and hydrogen. The conference deliberated on resourceful ideas that will help address the global challenges facing Materials Science and Engineering. 

Prof D Narayana Rao suggested that the conference makes recommendations and request the Centre to take the initiative and give top priority to Materials Genome. The speakers claimed that materials genome aligned with computational techniques could gather revolutionary speed in manufacturing.

Comments

