Osmania University girl students cry foul over worms in mess meals

HYDERABAD: Students of the Osmania University Girls Hostel, on Monday, staged a protest against the poor quality of food being served in their mess, which they claimed contained worms.

They displayed the rubbery rotis and curries in which some worms were seen floating. The female students alleged that though they had been facing these issues frequently and raised several complaints about unhygienic food and living conditions, their voices had gone unheard.

A student displays the sub-standrad food that was allegedly served by

the hostel cook during the protest

The students also complained that the cook was irregular and started preparing breakfast only at 8 am while ideally, he should start cooking by 6 am. The girls demanded that the cook be replaced immediately.

Sharing her anguish with Express, a student from the OU Women’s Hostel, Likhita said, “Even after we pointed out that our food contained worms, the cook was unapologetic and instead behaved rudely with all of us. We seek immediate action in the matter.” Requesting the students to call off their protest, OU Registrar OU P Laxminarayana assured them that the cook would be replaced and good quality food would be served to them from Tuesday onwards.