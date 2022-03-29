STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why weren’t we invited, cries out angry Opposition

Congress, BJP term Yadadri inaugural a party affair; Guv not extended an invite

Published: 29th March 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Yadadri temple. ( File Photo)

Yadadri temple. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the Congress and BJP strongly criticised the manner in which the State government went ahead with the inauguration of Yadadri temple on Monday. Top Opposition leaders weren’t invited. Neither was Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan whose ties with the ruling TRS have been pretty sour of late.

BJP national president D K Aruna lashed out at the ruling TRS for transforming Yadadri’s inauguration into a party affair. She took strong exception to the government not inviting Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

“It clearly shows the arrogance of the KCR, who failed to invite Governor,” she stated. In a media statement, Aruna who is in Goa expressed the opinion that the entire event appeared to be a private affair. Aruna also said that the temple’s earlier name of Yadagirigutta is retained in place of Yadadri. 

The Congress’ Aler in-charge and former MLA, Beerla Ilaiah lashed out at the fact that local MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had not been extended an invitation. “KCR behaved as if he was spending his own money. What were the family members doing, when the entire programme was official,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Congress BJP Yadadri temple Inaugration TRS KCR Yadagirigutta
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp