Why weren’t we invited, cries out angry Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the Congress and BJP strongly criticised the manner in which the State government went ahead with the inauguration of Yadadri temple on Monday. Top Opposition leaders weren’t invited. Neither was Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan whose ties with the ruling TRS have been pretty sour of late.

BJP national president D K Aruna lashed out at the ruling TRS for transforming Yadadri’s inauguration into a party affair. She took strong exception to the government not inviting Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

“It clearly shows the arrogance of the KCR, who failed to invite Governor,” she stated. In a media statement, Aruna who is in Goa expressed the opinion that the entire event appeared to be a private affair. Aruna also said that the temple’s earlier name of Yadagirigutta is retained in place of Yadadri.

The Congress’ Aler in-charge and former MLA, Beerla Ilaiah lashed out at the fact that local MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had not been extended an invitation. “KCR behaved as if he was spending his own money. What were the family members doing, when the entire programme was official,” he asked.