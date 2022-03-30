89-year-old shut in bank locker room for 18 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine being locked up in a bank’s locker room for an entire night with not a soul in sight! If that person is a diabetic, close to 90 and a patient of Alzheimer’s disease, then it is surely a spine-chilling story.

V Krishna Reddy, 89, spent 18 long nightmarish hours in the locker room of Union Bank Banjara Hills branch, all because the staff locked up the room and left the bank on Monday evening, not bothering to check if he had come out. The poor soul was in the locker room without a phone and cut off from the rest of the world.

His family, who grew suspicious when he did not return home till late in the evening, rushed to the police station. After receiving a complaint, police analysed the CCTV footage and found him crossing Jubilee Hills check post on Monday evening.

When the family members informed police that the octogenarian had told them that he was going to the bank before leaving, police analysed the bank’s CCTV footage on Tuesday morning and found him entering the locker room. When they went into the locker room, they found him lying unconscious and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where was given first aid and discharged later.