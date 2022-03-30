AP CM exempted from appearing in special court till April 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted relief to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by exempting personal appearance before the special court for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2014 General Elections till April 26.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan heard the quash petition filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy challenging the order by the special court constituted for the hearing of criminal cases against MLAs and MPs in Hyderabad in an offence related to the 2014 General Elections.

The AP CM reportedly took out a roadshow in Nalgonda on April 4, 2014, without obtaining police permission and violating the MCC, which was in place due to the Lok Sabha polls. A case was registered at the Huzurnagar police station in Nalgonda district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Police Act. A chargesheet was also filed by the police in this regard. The special court had issued a notice to Jagan Mohan directing him to appear before the court.