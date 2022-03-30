STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru native held for abusing student on Clubhouse

Published: 30th March 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Social media app Clubhouse (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad SHE Team members have arrested a Bengaluru native for using derogatory comments against a city-based law student in a Clubhouse chatroom. 

To avoid any loose ends in the investigation, SHE Teams took the statements of other users, including a Russian student, in the form of voice notes. 

The city-based victim is pursuing her law degree. She had installed the Clubhouse application, which is an online platform for group discussions. 

In search of the right chatroom, she explored a couple of groups and joined one chatroom where discussions were taking place on various subjects regarding the competitive exams. The chatroom has close to a thousand members. 

In the same group, the accused abused her using derogatory and obscene comments. Another user cautioned her not to have any further conversations with him. 

In her complaint, the victim said that she was mentally stressed and upset as he used such vile language on the platform in the presence of over a thousand other users. Upset, she approached the Cyberabad Online SHE Teams Patrolling Team.  The team initially traced the abuser to Bengaluru and learnt that he is a student. 

The SHE team took the accused into custody and to ensure that there are no lapses, took supporting evidence from other chatroom users. The testimony includes voice notes of a Russian girl who sent her statement online. 

