Corrupt medical officer sent back to health department

AMOH Palavan allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from the poor and promised them jobs as GHMC sanitation workers.

Published: 30th March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Controversial and corrupt Assistant Medical Officer of Health B Palavan Kumar has been shunted out of Circle 8 and 9 of GHMC Charminar Zone and repatriated to his parent department -- Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare.  

The AMOH, against whom there were several complaints and allegations as well as vigilance enquiries, is currently absconding.

According to officials, Palavan Kumar’s actions caused serious damage to the reputation of GHMC and his continued absence also had an adverse affect on the maintenance of health and sanitation works in Circle 8 and 9. 

He allegedly took money from several poor people with the promise of providing them employment as sanitation workers on an outsourcing basis. Many of his victims, in fact, also filed police complaints against him for taking money and not providing jobs as promised.

Departmental enquiries also revealed that he was involved in issuing fake birth and death certificates and collected large sums of money from the people. 

When he was the AMOH, sanitation works in the Circle 8 and 9 were neglected as he had different priorities. Following the enquiries, the GHMC repatriated him to Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, Hyderabad with immediate effect. According to orders issued by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, the officer is deemed to be relieved from the GHMC. 

Minor modifications

After his repatriation, the GHMC made partial modifications. Md. Irshad Iqbal,  AMOH of Circle 7 (Santoshnagar), will continue as in-charge AMOH of Circle 8 (Chandryangutta) and Circle 9 (Charminar) until further orders.

S Prashanth, Deputy Executive Engineer (SWM) of Circle 8, is entrusted with the sanitation-related activities in Circle 8 while concerned Assistant Municipal Commissioner and Sub-Registrar of Births and Deaths, Circle 9 will be in-charge Registrar of Circle  9 until further orders from the higher authorities.

