KCR asks Modi to allot seats to Ukraine-returnees

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission to proportionally increase the number of seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate the medical students who have been forced to return from Ukraine. In a letter on Tuesday, Rao asked Modi to consider the matter sympathetically and take an early decision.

“As you are aware, Indian students who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine were forced to interrupt their education at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship due to the sudden eruption of war in Ukraine. This has jeopardised the future of these Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete."

"As per reports, there are over 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of them are from middle-class families which will lose their life savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children. You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future,” the Chief Minister said.

“Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionally increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students,” the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister.

Over 700 students from Telangana

The Chief Minister also stated that there were over 700 students from Telangana who had returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education. In view of the hardship faced by them, it was decided that the medical college fee for these students would be borne by the State government, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister.

