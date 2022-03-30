Learn about martyrs’ sacrifices, Governor tells youth

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The two-day National Cultural Festival (Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav) was inaugurated by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, the Governor called upon the youth to acquaint themselves with the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. “It is because of their deeds that we are free today,” Tamilisai said.

She recollected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that learning about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters helps strengthen unity and patriotism. This was especially important in the 75th year of India’s Independence, she said. Tamilisai cited the example of Subhash Chandra Bose who united freedom fighters from different nations to take on the might of the British Army.

The festival aims at preserving and conserving our cultural heritage and promoting of all forms of art and culture throughout the country. The Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) with headquarters at Patiala, Nagpur, Udaipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Dimapur, and Thanjavur.

This festival provides an opportunity for artistes and artisans to demonstrate their art and craft and also enable them to earn their livelihood through sales of artefacts and traditional clothes. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will participate in the festival on Wednesday.

