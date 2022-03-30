STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Learn about martyrs’ sacrifices, Governor tells youth

Speaking on occasion, the Governor called upon youth to acquaint themselves with the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

Published: 30th March 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan seen at the National Cultural Festival in Hanamkonda. ( Photo | EPS)

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan seen at the National Cultural Festival in Hanamkonda. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The two-day National Cultural Festival (Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav) was inaugurated by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Arts and Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, the Governor called upon the youth to acquaint themselves with the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. “It is because of their deeds that we are free today,” Tamilisai said. 

She recollected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that learning about the sacrifices of our freedom fighters helps strengthen unity and patriotism. This was especially important in the 75th year of India’s Independence, she said. Tamilisai cited the example of Subhash Chandra Bose who united freedom fighters from different nations to take on the might of the British Army. 

The festival aims at preserving and conserving our cultural heritage and promoting of all forms of art and culture throughout the country. The Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) with headquarters at Patiala, Nagpur, Udaipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Dimapur, and Thanjavur. 

This festival provides an opportunity for artistes and artisans to demonstrate their art and craft and also enable them to earn their livelihood through sales of artefacts and traditional clothes. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will participate in the festival on Wednesday.

Cites Bose as example

The Governor spoke about how Subhash Chandra Bose had united freedom fighters from across the world to fight the British Army

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Cultural Festival Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Cultural Centres
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp