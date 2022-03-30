No chicken! Man gulps acid to die 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man died by suicide by gulping acid since he was angry over the fact that his wife refused to cook the chicken he had bought. G Ratanlal, 32, was a Dundigal resident and worked as a driver.

His mother registered a case with the police on Tuesday after the deceased who was battling for his life succumbed on Monday night.

According to Ratanlal’s mother, the couple had a fight after Ratanlal’s wife did not cook the chicken he wanted for lunch on March 26. His wife did not want to make the dish as their daughter was sick.

Ratanlal called his mother the same afternoon and told her that he was consuming acid and ending his life as his wife did not make his favourite chicken dish. The mother rushed to the house and moved Ratanlal to a private hospital for treatment. The duty doctors on Monday night declared that he had passed away.