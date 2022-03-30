Passenger held for bid to smuggle gold from Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Customs officials on Tuesday arrested a passenger arriving from Dubai for trying to smuggle 231 grams of gold in the form of beads in a chain.

A man arrived by AI-952 flight from Dubai and the Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport arrested him and seized the gold.

The gold seized from the accused is estimated to be worth more than Rs 12 lakh. The gold beads were coated with rhodium to make it look like cheap beads. The investigations are still going on, officials said.