Police grill parents, boyfriend of murder victim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are investigating various angles in the alleged rape of a minor girl in Vikarabad district on Monday. The 16-year-old victim’s parents and boyfriend were questioned by police officials.

There appear to be several loose ends in the rape and murder case of the girl on Monday at Angadichittampalli village. Police are yet to garner concise clues on who might have committed the crime.

On Tuesday, six persons were grilled by the police. This included the deceased’s mother who was asked as to what time the girl had stepped out, her routine, her friends etc.

Speaking to Express, SP Koti Reddy said, “The post-mortem results are yet to arrive. Only then will we have conclusive details if the deceased was raped before she was killed.”

The victim was found dead in the bushes with torn clothes on Monday morning. Police who arrived with a clues team questioned the youth who the girl was said to be in a relationship with.

When asked, the SP said, “If it was a relationship, there are chances that the family was aware and disapproved of the same. So we are also investigating if the parents had something to do with the girl’s murder. Yet, this is just a probability.”

The police officer said that the initial medical examination revealed that there was sexual intercourse but there was no concrete evidence yet of it being forced.