STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police grill parents, boyfriend of murder victim

Police are investigating various angles in the alleged rape of a minor girl in Vikarabad district on Monday.

Published: 30th March 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are investigating various angles in the alleged rape of a minor girl in Vikarabad district on Monday. The 16-year-old victim’s parents and boyfriend were questioned by police officials.

There appear to be several loose ends in the rape and murder case of the girl on Monday at Angadichittampalli village. Police are yet to garner concise clues on who might have committed the crime.

On Tuesday, six persons were grilled by the police. This included the deceased’s mother who was asked as to what time the girl had stepped out, her routine, her friends etc.  

Speaking to Express, SP Koti Reddy said, “The post-mortem results are yet to arrive. Only then will we have conclusive details if the deceased was raped before she was killed.”

The victim was found dead in the bushes with torn clothes on Monday morning. Police who arrived with a clues team questioned the youth who the girl was said to be in a relationship with. 

When asked, the SP said, “If it was a relationship, there are chances that the family was aware and disapproved of the same. So we are also investigating if the parents had something to do with the girl’s murder. Yet, this is just a probability.”

The police officer said that the initial medical examination revealed that there was sexual intercourse but there was no concrete evidence yet of it being forced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Angadichittampalli village post-mortem Vikarabad
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp