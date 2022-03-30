Rahul’s tweet sparks TRS-Congress war

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Tuesday lashed out at AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over paddy procurement, soon after the Congress MP had tweeted in Telugu: “The BJP and TRS governments, while neglecting their moral responsibility in paddy procurement, are deriving political mileage from the hard work of farmers. Stop harassing farmers and procure every grain of the paddy”.

Responding to this, TRS MLC K. Kavitha tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi, you are an MP and it is not fair to extend solidarity with farmers through Twitter for namesake and political gains. TRS MPs are protesting in the well of Parliament every day, demanding that there should not be different policies for Punjab and other States in paddy procurement. If you are sincere, protest in the well along with Telangana MPs and demand a uniform procurement policy for the entire country”.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao too tweeted: “Stop shedding crocodile tears. If you wish the welfare of the people of Telangana, join the agitation of TRS MPs in Parliament and expose the attitude of the Central government, which is afflicting the farmers”.

Harish also demanded that the AICC spell out its stand on the ‘one nation - one procurement’ demand. He advised Rahul Gandhi not to lower the dignity of the Congress in Telangana by doing politics in the name of farmers.

Revanth counters TRS jibes

Meanwhile, thanking Rahul Gandhi for supporting the farmers, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy tweeted that TRS MPs were not fighting in the Lok Sabha. “TRS MPs are spending time in the Central Hall of Parliament,” he wrote.

Revanth also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave an undertaking to the Central government in August 2021 that the Telangana government would provide parboiled rice to Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Joining the Twitter war, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore targeted Kavitha: “Ex MPs are not allowed inside Parliament so you can’t come to Parliament so stop using. TRS MPs are in the Central Hall tasting dhokla and biryani not in the well of the Lok Sabha. Let’s not forget who signed an agreement in August 2021”.

In another tweet later in the day, Tagore said: “Farmers want their paddy to be procured 4 decent price. If you play then what turmeric farmers did to TRS will happen to TRS in 2023. Tell KCR Garu not to play with farmers of Telangana. Congress will stand with them till Modiji & KCR garu procure Paddy. Nothing personal against you. Kindly dnt take the Nizamabad defeat to your heart . It’s the same turmeric farmers who defeated TRS because TRS couldn’t keep the promise to farmers. Kindly dnt play with Telangana farmers by “One Nation One procurement demand (sic)”

Reacting strongly to this, Kavitha tweeted: “Dear @manickamtagore ji, this arrogance reduced your party into double digits in the same parliament. Win or loose, I did not run away from my constituency like your ex CP @ RahulGandhi ji did. Also, I did not contest 2 seats like your ex-CP. TRS is demanding “One Nation One Procurement Policy”. What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s stand on this issue? @trspartyonline is and will always be with the farmers & won’t rest until every gram of Telangana paddy is procured (sic)”.