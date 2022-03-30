Rs 7,049 crores sanctioned to MSMEs under Atma Nirbhar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banks have sanctioned Rs 8,299 crore and disbursed Rs 7,049 crore to MSME beneficiaries during the current financial year under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit line of 20 per cent under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

At the 32nd SLBC quarterly review meeting on Tuesday, officials said that banks have sanctioned Rs 7.38 crore under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) and disbursed Rs 2.47 crore.

Under PMSVNidhi Tranche-1, banks sanctioned 3,57,557 applications and disbursed 3,43,213 as on March 24, 2022.