Students start writing history of their villages in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Students are preparing to themselves write the history of their villages in the State; the first step in this initiative commenced in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

The initiative, titled “Mana Charitranu Manam Rasukundam” (let us write our history) was started at Nagarjuna Government Degree College in Nalgonda.

Telangana Sahitya Akademi chairman Juloori Gouri Shankar started the novel initiative, taken up for the first time after the formation of Telangana.

Gouri Shankar said that students of Nagarjuna Degree College would pen the history of 860 villages in Nalgonda district.

The students would write about the castes, religions, festivals, songs, and other interesting features of the villages. Details of the martyrs and others too would be written.

Gouri Shankar said that Sahitya Akademi would bring out the books penned by the students. District Additional Colle-ctor Vanamala Chandrasekhar Rao gave tips to the students on how to write history.