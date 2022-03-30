STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS derailed MMTS to Yadadri: Kishan 

He lamented that several projects, despite the Centre’s nod, were yet to see light of the day.

Published: 30th March 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that had the State government supported MMTS-II project taken up by the Railways, local train service would have by now connected Hyderabad to the now reopened Yadadri temple. 

Responding to questions on Yadadri temple’s reopening by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a press conference at the State BJP office, Kishan Reddy refrained from commenting on the ‘protocol’ issue raised by his party leaders who were upset at the Governor not being invited. 

However, he said that owing to a lack of support from the State government, the idea to connect Yadadri (Raigir station) to the city could not be achieved. “There were some formalities that needed to be fulfilled. But alas, it could not be materialised,” Kishan Reddy said.  

He lamented that several projects, despite the Centre’s nod, were yet to see light of the day. Referring to the proposal of Science City which he sent to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said that the project that would have provided a chance for youth to develop scientific temper on a 25-acre campus was ignored. 

Besides this, a proposal for Sainik school in Warangal and Tribal Museum in Hyderabad could not be taken forward, he said. “`18 crore was allocated and Rs 1 crore released for the museum after I pursued the matter with the PM,” Kishan Reddy said. 

He said that Hyderabad will be hosting the third and final leg of the National Cultural Festival between April 1 and 3. The country’s rich culture, crafts and cuisine will be showcased besides performances by eminent artists at the event to be held at NTR Stadium, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri temple MMTS-II project Railways local train service Hyderabad Chandrasekhar Rao BJP Science City
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp