TRS derailed MMTS to Yadadri: Kishan 

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that had the State government supported MMTS-II project taken up by the Railways, local train service would have by now connected Hyderabad to the now reopened Yadadri temple.

Responding to questions on Yadadri temple’s reopening by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a press conference at the State BJP office, Kishan Reddy refrained from commenting on the ‘protocol’ issue raised by his party leaders who were upset at the Governor not being invited.

However, he said that owing to a lack of support from the State government, the idea to connect Yadadri (Raigir station) to the city could not be achieved. “There were some formalities that needed to be fulfilled. But alas, it could not be materialised,” Kishan Reddy said.

He lamented that several projects, despite the Centre’s nod, were yet to see light of the day. Referring to the proposal of Science City which he sent to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said that the project that would have provided a chance for youth to develop scientific temper on a 25-acre campus was ignored.

Besides this, a proposal for Sainik school in Warangal and Tribal Museum in Hyderabad could not be taken forward, he said. “`18 crore was allocated and Rs 1 crore released for the museum after I pursued the matter with the PM,” Kishan Reddy said.

He said that Hyderabad will be hosting the third and final leg of the National Cultural Festival between April 1 and 3. The country’s rich culture, crafts and cuisine will be showcased besides performances by eminent artists at the event to be held at NTR Stadium, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.